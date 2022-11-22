Mysore Varsity Gold Medallist is now University Registrar

November 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a case of coincidence, a Gold Medallist of University of Mysore (UoM) has gone on to become the Registrar of the same University.

V.R. Shylaja, a KAS Officer who took charge as the new Registrar of UoM on Monday, is the one who achieved the feat.

Shylaja passed out her B.A. degree from UoM in 1998, B.Ed in 1999 and Post-Graduate degree in 2001. She had bagged 9 Gold medals and 7 cash prizes in her degree, first rank in B.Ed and first rank in Post-Graduate degree also along with 3 Gold Medals and a cash prize.

After passing out as a KAS Officer, Shylaja began her professional career as a probationary officer in 2006 and later served as Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zonal Assistant Commissioner, Director (Planning) of DUDC at Ramanagara, Chief Administrative Officer of CNNL in Mysuru, Assistant Commissioner at Pandavapura and also as Mandya Additional Deputy Commissioner.

Now she has been appointed as the Registrar of UoM, her alma mater. She replaces Prof. R. Shivappa, who held the post earlier. Shylaja is the second lady KAS Officer after D. Bharati (2017) to be appointed as Mysore Varsity Registrar.