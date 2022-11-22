BJP top brass mulling on new leadership for Assembly polls
News

BJP top brass mulling on new leadership for Assembly polls

November 22, 2022

Bengaluru: With the Assembly polls just a few months away, the BJP high command is said to be mulling on grooming a new leadership for facing the elections.

The top brass is likely to make a surprise choice as the BJP’s face for the Assembly polls, leaving behind the current Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM and veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa and other old war horses, without sidelining or ignoring them.

With the choice of a new face, the party hopes to end the suspicion and confusion in the minds of the voters over the recent spate of corruption allegations being made by Opposition parties and thus make the voters feel confident about the BJP.

The BJP top brass has identified 157 Assembly segments in the State which it currently   holds or had won earlier and which it plans to concentrate more on for winning the crucial polls. Also, the party is planning to drop the sitting Legislators who are aged over 70 years, those who have lost popularity or those who have differences over the party ideology.

The party also plans to repeat the strategy it adopted in the Assembly polls of several States held in the past few years.

The BJP top brass considers winning the Karnataka Assembly polls as crucial as the results is likely to make an impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, in which the party hopes to win as many seats as possible from the other Southern States, where the party does not have a strong base.

