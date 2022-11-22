Siddharamaiah submits application for Congress ticket
News

Siddharamaiah submits application for Congress ticket

November 22, 2022

Bengaluru: Responding to the Congress party’s initiative of inviting applications from prospective candidates for the forthcoming Assembly polls, Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah submitted his application on the last day yesterday, even as he maintained suspense over his choice of Constituency.

The veteran Congress leader submitted application seeking the party ticket, through his Personal Assistants Prabhakar and Venkatesh at the KPCC Office here on Monday, the deadline for submission of application along with the stipulated fee in the form of a DD.

However, the application does not have any mention of the name of the Constituency which he would contest from. This has led to the continuance of suspense over the former CM’s choice of Constituency.

Based on the directions from AICC, the KPCC had invited applications from aspiring candidates for the Assembly polls. Though the deadline for submission of applications, which got started from Nov.5, ended on Nov.15, it was extended till Nov.21, following a demand by party leaders.

