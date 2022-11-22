Film actor Kartik Mahesh inaugurates three-day ‘JSS Rangotsava’

November 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘JSS Rangotsava-2022,’ a three-day annual drama festival organised by JSS Kalamantapa of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, began at JSS Women’s College in Saraswathipuram this morning.

Film actor Kartik Mahesh inaugurated the event by beating the drum. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the drama festival, specially organised for college students, should be made use of by the students for displaying their hidden talent.

Bemoaning the increasing addiction of cell phones among students and even children, he said that this has led to loss of memory among cell phone addicts, as discovered from a study. He called upon students to involve themselves more in extra-curricular activities such as music, dance, drama etc., so as to rid them of this addiction.

Stressing on the need for youths to stay physically and mentally fit to take on the challenges of life, Kartik Mahesh reminisced on how he learnt acting while taking part in ‘Yeleyara Mela’ held by JSS College. Recalling the days when he learnt to perform Kamsale folk art at JSS College over a decade ago, he said that he cannot forget the comedy role he had played in a drama, which catapulted him to filmdom.

Reiterating that fitness is key for extra-curricular and entertainment activities, he said that taking part in such drama festivals will help students to develop confidence.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary S.P. Manjunath, in his address, regretted that the popularity of the stage is declining due to advancements in life. Pointing out that as an effort to promote drama and other forms of art, the JSS Mahavidyapeetha launched the Kalamantapa decades ago, he said that the Kalamantapa has accelerated the promotion of cultural activities for over a decade now in a bid to unearth raw talent among the student community.

In a bid to widen the horizons, the Rangotsava has been extended to surrounding districts of Mysuru as well, he added.

Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy presided.

On the first day today, ‘Ogatina Rani’, scripted by K. Ramaiah and directed by Shakuntala Hegde, was performed by students of JSS Public School, Siddarthanagar. There were two shows today.

Tomorrow (Nov.23), ‘Halagaliya Bedaru’, scripted by Kyathanahalli Ramanna, will be staged at 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, by students of JSS High School, Baragi in Gundlupet. The play is directed by Manjunath Kachakki.

On Nov. 24, the concluding day, ‘Chama Cheluve,’ scripted by Dr. Sujatha Akki will be enacted by students of JSS Women’s College, Saraswathipuram at 11 am and 6.30 pm. The play is directed by Jeevankumar B. Heggodu.