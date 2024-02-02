Mystery shrouds techie’s death in Pandavapura

February 2, 2024

Mandya: A techie was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the bathroom of his house in Pandavapura, here yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as T.S. Gangadhar (42), son of Shivanna and a native of Kerethonnur village, in Pandavapura, who was working as a software engineer with a Chennai-based company.

The Police said, Gangadhar had married one Bhavya, daughter of Basavegowda, also a native of Kerethonnur village. The couple has a daughter. However, the couple had separated following a feud.

They were united through a Court compromise and started living in a rented house at Shanthinagar in Pandavapura for the past six months.

Yesterday, Bhavya called Saraswathi, Gangadhar’s mother, informing her that her son had locked the bathroom from inside and was unresponsive. Saraswathi rushed to Gangadhar’s house and broke open the door to find her son lying in a nude condition.

Soon, he was shifted to a private hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. Later, the body was shifted to the Government Hospital for the post-mortem.

Saraswathi, accusing Bhavya, her father Basavegowda, Mother Jayalakshmi, Bhavya’s brother Naveen and his wife of murder, has filed a complaint with the police demanding action against them.

Gangadhar’s relatives were reluctant to allow post-mortem till about 3.30 pm. However, the Police were able to convince them stating that action would be initiated against those responsible, if the cause of Gangadhar’s death was a murder.

On receiving the information, former Minister C .S. Puttaraju visited the hospital and consoled the family of the deceased.