Mysuru-based film-maker wins National Award

October 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Kannada movie ‘Taledanda’ directed by Mysuru-based film-maker Praveen Krupakar, has bagged the Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation at the 68th National Film Awards.

The Award winners for the year 2020 were announced on July 22, 2022 and the awards were conferred by President of India Droupadi Murmu at the ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Sept. 30.

Late actor Sanchari Vijay’s last film ‘Taledanda’ was produced under the banner of Krupanidhi Creations. Film-maker Praveen Krupakar dedicated the award to Sanchari Vijay, who plays a mentally-challenged person trying to save trees in the film.

“Sanchari Vijay has acted so well in the film, I was hoping he would again be posthumously adjudged the best actor and was not expecting an award for the film as such. But I dedicate this award to Sanchari Vijay,” he said.

About the Film

Taledanda is Indian Panorama Feature Film. It is a story of Kunna, a mentally-challenged youth, he inherits his intense love for nature from his father. After his father’s demise, Kunna grows up with his mother, working as a daily labour in a State Nursery. The Government sanctions a road to connect their village to the Highway. The local MLA manipulates the road plan, now requiring felling of many trees, to safeguard his lands. Opposing the tree-felling, Kunna manhandles the Government officers and gets arrested. Will he be able to save the trees?