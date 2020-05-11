Mysuru beauticians seek financial aid from Govt.

May 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Hard hit by COVID-19 lockdown, the city beauty parlour owners have urged the State Government to declare financial assistance to them.

A delegation of office-bearers of Mysuru District (City) Beauticians and Beauty Parlour Owners Association submitted memorandums in this regard to the Deputy Commissioner, the Mayor and the MCC Commissioner on Saturday.

Pointing out that beauty parlours have shut down for the past two months due to lockdown, Association President Veda Rai said that the Government must extend a financial assistance of Rs.5,000 a month for every parlour.

Highlighting the plight of parlour owners and staff, she said that they are facing untold hardships in taking care of their families in the absence of any income.

Noting that small parlours are fighting for survival, she said that the Government must ask the owners of buildings from which the parlours are working, to give 50 percent discount on monthly rent.

Claiming that beauty service too is one of the essential services, Veda Rai said that the Government should come to the rescue of parlour owners and staff, who are all ladies, by announcing a financial package.

Stating that there are over 600 small and big beauty parlours in the city, with most of the women working there coming from poor families, she said that the Government must announce monthly financial support of Rs. 5,000 for every beautician.

Women In Small Enterprises (WISE) Joint Secretary S. Padmini said most of the women who have family issues are earning their livelihood by running beauty parlours. They are meeting the family expenses such as education of children, house rent etc., through the earnings they get from parlours. But now with the parlours shut, their earnings have stopped completely for the past two months and as such the Government must come to their rescue. Also the district administration must allow conditional opening of parlours, she urged.

Association member Sapna Hiraskar alleged that building owners have been urging the parlours to pay monthly rent in full and also pay electricity bills even though parlours have been closed for two months. The Government must look into this matter and ask the owners not to insist on payment of rent and also announce a discount in power bills.

Association members Manjula, Nazreen and others were present.