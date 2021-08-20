Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Expressway: Unscientific, says Sumalatha; Pratap Simha hits back

August 20, 2021

Mandya: Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish has termed the works of the 10-lane Expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru as unscientific and would inconvenience people of Kodihalli in Maddur taluk.

At the DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting held in Mandya on Wednesday, Sumalatha said that the works are not being undertaken scientifically. “Take Kodihalli for example where there are no proper entry and exit points. The service roads are also unscientific. I have already brought this to the notice of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari,” she said.

“Villagers along the Expressway had been lodging complaints about the designs of the works. Any development work should not inconvenience the locals and here, their pleas are ignored and I am being targeted in multiple ways for reflecting the sentiments of people and raising my voice,” she complained.

Meanwhile, hitting out at his Mandya counterpart Sumalatha, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha challenged her to accompany a team of experts to check the standard of works being executed.

“Sumalatha was not the Mandya MP when the project was conceptualised, designed and finally launched after Modi became Prime Minister. The Highway is being constructed with the development of Mysuru city in mind and it will be called Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway but not Mandya Highway. The project will benefit all and just because the Highway passes through Mandya and Ramanagara, problems should not be created,” he said.