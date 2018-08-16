Mysuru-Bengaluru train travel time reduced

Mysuru: The travel time between Mysuru and Bengaluru has been reduced from yesterday after some existing trains on the route being partially classified as Superfast.

Some of the trains which have been partially classified as Superfast are Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai Express (Daily) which will depart Mysuru at 4.15 pm and reach Bengaluru at 6.45 pm; Mysuru-Yeswanthpur Express (Daily) which will leave Mysuru Railway Station at 8.25 am and reach Bengaluru at 10.55 am; Kannur-Karwar Express (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) will leave Mysuru at 5.30 am and reach Bengaluru at 8 am and Mysuru- Sainagar Shiradi Express (Monday) will leave Mysuru at 5.30 am and reach Bengaluru at 8 am.

In the reverse direction, the Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru Express will leave Bengaluru at 6 am and reach Mysuru at 8.30 am; Yeswanthpur-Mysuru Express will leave Bengaluru at 1.30 pm and reach Mysuru at 4 pm; Bengaluru-Kannur/Karwar Express (Sunday, Monday and Tuesday) will leave Bengaluru at 8.30 pm and reach Mysuru at 11 pm and the Sainagar Shiradi-Mysuru Express (Thursday) will leave Bengaluru at 3.30 am and reach Mysuru at 6 am.

As the above trains are partially classified as Superfast Service on Bengaluru-Mysuru-Bengaluru Section, passengers are required to pay the Superfast charge of Rs.15 per head in addition to the normal fare before the commencement of the journey. Superfast surcharge will not be collected inside the trains and passengers travelling on normal express fare will have to pay the Superfast surcharge of Rs.15 plus the higher excess charge of Rs.250.

Meanwhile sources said that the works on laying new tracks for about 40 kilometers is still pending and all trains would travel at normal speed on this stretch. Once the works are completed, the speed of all the trains would increase, sources added.

Uma, a teacher and Manjunath, an employee of Vikasa Soudha, who arrived in a Superfast train to City Railway Station this morning, said that the train reached 20 minutes early and added that this should not be a one-day affair but should be maintained daily which would help a lot of daily commuters like them.