Now Traffic Police at your doorstep to recover fines

Another drive to seize vehicles without valid insurance from Aug.27

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Traffic Police, in a bid to recover fines from offenders who have ignored notices served to them via post, will launch a special drive to recover the same by visiting the houses of the offenders soon.

According to the press release from the office of the City Police Commissioner, the Traffic Police had issued Field Traffic Violation Report (FTVR) notices through post to the offenders based on photographs taken and CCTV footages of cameras installed at various places, as most of the offenders had not received the posts and restrained themselves from paying fines, City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao had instructed DCP Dr. Vikram V. Amathe to conduct a special drive to recover fines from such offenders.

Following instructions, the DCP has formed a team, which has commenced the special drive by knocking the doors of the offenders based on the address in the Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle. In case the offenders do not respond to the special drive, such vehicles would be seized.

The City Police Commissioner has urged the public to co-operate and pay traffic fine as soon as they receive FTVR notice through post.

Special drive to seize vehicles without valid insurance from Aug.27: The Mysuru City Traffic Police will be conducting a special drive to seize vehicles without valid insurance from Aug.27.

The crackdown against vehicles without insurance is being launched following order from the Supreme Court issued on March, 2018, making the State Government responsible for payment of compensation to victims of accidents involving vehicles without valid insurance. According to Section 196 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, no vehicle can be allowed to ply on road without insurance.

Earlier, the Traffic Police used to penalise vehicle owners who were caught without insurance and used to recommend the RTO to cancel the driver’s license. But now, vehicles without valid insurance would be seized and the vehicle would be released only after the owner renews the insurance within the given time and the owner should secure the vehicle’s release from the Court.

Apart from this, the Traffic Police will also penalise the owner of the non-insured vehicle and recommend the RTO to cancel the Driving License.

The City Police Commissioner has urged vehicle owners to get their vehicles insured and produce the copy of the same during checking.