Mysuru Blue, 2nd edition of Beyond Bengaluru begins

November 2, 2023

IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge to deliver valedictory address of Big Tech Show

Mysore/Mysuru: The second edition of ‘Karnataka Digital Economy Mission’s (KDEM) Beyond Bengaluru Initiative Mysuru Blue’ began at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) – STEP, here this noon.

K.S. Sudheer, Cluster Head of Mysuru, KDEM, addressed the gathering. This was followed by sharing of concepts by 15 Startups and three Student Pitches with a duration of 12 minutes each. The announcement of top 3 fundable Startups would be made later in the evening.

Prelude to Bengaluru Tech Summit

In a run up to Bengaluru Tech Summit, Mysuru Blue is a unique platform for early-stage Startups (post-PoC and MVP) from Mysuru, to pitch their game-changing ideas to top Venture Capitalists (VCs) and angel investors from across the country.

Later in the day today, ‘Women@Work Conclave’ has been organised by KDEM in association with Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) at Infosys campus in the city outskirts from 2 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Conclave aims to empower women to actively participate in the workforce by providing them with necessary skills and access to job opportunities.

Ekroop Caur, Secretary, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, will participate along with Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, KDEM.

It includes a presentation on the topic ‘W@W Job Showcase’ – Corporates and job agencies to present a curated collection of career openings for women.

This will be followed by a panel discussion on ‘Reskilling and Upskilling’ – Women in India’s Tech and Digital Economy; Women in Life Sciences: Navigating Pathways to Success and Karnataka Skill Connect Portal – Self Assess, Upskill and Jobs / Industry Linkage Cell and Women Founder’s Showcase’ before concluding for the day with felicitation for Women Founders.

Tomorrow (Nov. 3), ‘The Big -Tech Show’ has been organised on the topic ‘Mysuru – The New Tech Hub On The Global Map’, from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm at Infosys.

It includes a panel discussion on “Mysuru – New Semi-Con Hub of India – A Reality”, “GCC is where Talent Is – Unleashing the Potential of the Global Capability Centre (GCC) Model” and “Next-Gen Leaders of Mysuru – Shaping the Future of Mysuru with a Global Perspective.”

The other events at Mysuru Blue include ‘Fireside Chat’, MoU exchange and announcement of GoK – Regional Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CySec Regional Centre).

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Priyank Kharge, who also holds the portfolio of Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT & BT) will deliver the valedictory address at 4 pm.

Priyank Kharge, who will be arriving in city tomorrow to take part in various programmes, will leave Bengaluru by road at 8 am so as to reach Mysuru to take part in the Progress Review Meeting at Zilla Panchayat auditorium from 10 am to 1 pm.

He will return to Bengaluru by road at 6 pm after taking part in the Big Tech Show at Infosys campus, according to the Minister’s Personal Secretary Bheemashankar.