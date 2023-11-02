Two-month deadline to handover wildlife artefacts to Govt.: No clarity on ancestral wildlife artefacts

November 2, 2023

Forest officials to discuss deadline implementation process

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the two-month deadline given by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to those possessing wildlife artefacts to handover the same to the Government, a meeting of Forest Department officials chaired by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF-Wildlife) to discuss about the process of implementing the two-month deadline order will be held in Bengaluru this week, according to sources.

Sources also said that Chief Conservators of Forests, Conservators of Forests (CFs), Deputy

Conservators of Forests of Forest Mobile Squads of all Circles across the State will take part in the meeting.

In case the meeting is not held, the PCCF and APCCF will hold an internal meeting and the deliberations of the meeting will be brought to the notice of the Forest Minister. Instructions will be given to all CFs and DCFs about the implementation process.

MLA’s statement

Meanwhile, CF of Mysuru Circle Dr. Malathi Priya, speaking to Star of Mysore said that Virajpet MLA and Chief Minister’s Legal Adviser A.S. Ponnanna has stated that possessing wildlife artefacts with ancestral history should not be an offence and added that a discussion with senior officials will be held to know whether ancestral wildlife artefacts would come under the two-month deadline and those keeping such artefacts should handover them to the Government or not.

It is only after holding the discussions, a correct picture will be known, she said and added that the deadline order had not reached their Office.

MLA Ponnanna had stated that there were traditional knives (Peeche Kathi) made from elephant tusks, antlers and peacock feathers kept in Kodagu traditional houses (Ain Mane) and other places which were passed on from generation-to-generation and had questioned whether it was right and possible to arrest everyone for possessing such wildlife artefacts. He had clarified that possessing wildlife items with ancestral history should not pose problems.