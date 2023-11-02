Ambaari bus ride a super hit

November 2, 2023

Trips to watch illumination till Nov.5; KSTDC plans to launch Ambaari service in Kodagu, Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts

Mysore/Mysuru: The ‘Ambaari’ double-decker buses which were deployed by the KSTDC (Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation) during the recently concluded Dasara festival was a huge hit among tourists and other visitors to the city, with more than 7,000 of them enjoying the ride of the buses during 9-day festivities from Oct.15 to 23. However, there was no service on Oct. 24 due to Jumboo Savari procession.

In a bid to boost tourism and also its own revenues, the KSTDC had deployed 6 ‘Ambaari’ buses to operate trips in the evenings (6.30 pm, 8 pm and 9.30 pm) during Dasara, with illumination of the city for Nada Habba. Over 7,000 tourists and visitors are learnt to have enjoyed the ‘Ambaari’ bus rides during this period.

The ‘Ambaari’ buses have 20 seats each in the lower deck and upper deck. Taking advantage of Dasara, the KSTDC had fixed Rs. 250 fare per head for the lower deck and Rs. 500 for the upper deck and each of the six buses operated 3 trips daily only in evenings during which the tourists had a close look at the magnificently illuminated city.

These buses which started their trips from Hotel Mayura Hoysala on JLB Road where the KSTDC Office is situated, went through Old DC Office-Crawford Hall – Oriental Research Institute – Ramaswamy Circle – Sriman Maharaja Sanskrit Pathashala – Palace South Gate – Jayamarthanda Gate – Hardinge Circle – K.R. Circle – Sayyaji Rao Road – Govt. Ayurveda College Circle – City Railway Station, before concluding the trip at the starting point( Hotel Mayura Hoysala).

KSTDC sources said that since the first day of Dasara (Oct.15), the buses proved to be a super hit recording 100 percent occupancy (both the decks) till Oct. 23.

But from Oct. 25, the services saw a severe drop in the demand for lower decks, while the upper deck witnessed cent percent occupancy till yesterday (Nov.1).

Out of 6 ‘Ambaari’ buses, one bus was sent to Gadag on Oct. 30 and another one will be sent to the same place after Nov. 5, as Dasara illumination is scheduled to end on Nov. 5 (The District In-charge Minister has given oral instruction for continuation of illumination till Nov. 5, though CESC has previously informed that the illumination will conclude on Nov. 3).

Sources further said that after Nov. 5, one ‘Ambaari’ bus will be stationed at the Palace main entrance gate (Varaha Gate) for city rounds while the remaining buses will be handed over to KSRTC. The fare will be restored to normal fares at Rs. 250 per head for both the decks.

Meanwhile, buoyed by the huge success of ‘Ambaari’ service in city, the KSTDC is planning to launch similar service in Kodagu, Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts, to provide an opportunity for the tourists to visit tourist spots in the bus within those districts.

Besides, the KSTDC will be carrying out a survey soon to determine the viability and feasibility of Ambaari service in these districts.

The bus schedule in Mysuru includes three trips daily, commencing at 6.30 pm, 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm. About 45 passengers can travel in one bus and all six buses carry 270 passengers on each trip. So a total of 1,620 passengers get to enjoy the illuminated city till Nov.5 (Sunday).

All tickets can be booked online at https://www.kstdc.co/, and children above the age of five are required to purchase full-price tickets.