Mysuru-bound buses to ply from Majestic Bus Stand again

Mysuru: All the buses moving from city towards Bengaluru and buses from Bengaluru to Mysuru will henceforth likely to operate from Bengaluru’s Majestic Central Bus Station (Kempegowda Bus Station).

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in order to de-congest the Majestic Bus Stand had taken a decision in 2011 to shift a number of buses operating from there to two other Satellite Bus Stations in Bengaluru. As a result, the buses plying from Bengaluru to Mysuru, Madikeri, Mangaluru and other parts were operating from this Bus Station. While the buses plying from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Hubballi and Maharashtra were operating from Basaveswara Bus Station near Peenya.

However, the KSRTC has decided to relocate the Bus Stand to Majestic Central Bus stand again. The passengers were finding it difficult to go to Majestic Bus Stand or to the Bengaluru City Railway Station (Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru Station) from the Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Station as they had to catch different modes of transport.

This problem is likely to be resolved soon as the KSRTC has decided to operate buses towards Mysuru, Madikeri, Kodagu, Kerala and Tamil Nadu from Majestic Bus Stand itself.

The luxury buses like Volvo, Sleeper and other buses towards Mysuru and inter-State buses will start operating from Majestic Bus Stand itself. This decision was taken at a meeting held recently.