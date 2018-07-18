Mysuru boy Runner-Up in National Scrabble Championship

Mysuru: Aditya Anand, a Mysurean, currently a class seven student of Gundecha Education Academy, Kandivali, Mumbai, has bagged second position in the National-level Mattel India Scrabble Challenge held in Mumbai recently.

He was awarded a trophy and also a cash prize of Rs. 5,000 for his achievement.

Mattel India (Multinational toy manufacturing company) had organised the ‘Mattel Scrabble Challenge,’ an initiative aimed at helping kids improve their vocabulary and lexicon, as well as develop their cognitive and reasoning skills. The challenge was open for the students of VI to X standards and the competitions were held at School, City and National level.

Aditya won at school level and was selected for the city-level championship round held at Mumbai. He went on to win the city level championship and represented Mumbai in the National round held recently.

It may also be noted that Aditya Anand and his father Anand Mohan had participated in a quiz held by Times of India’s ‘News in Education’ wing. It was a financial quiz at Mumbai city level with the theme ‘Demonetisation.’

In this quiz, some of the questions were exclusive to the son, some were exclusive to the father and some rounds could be answered jointly. In this unique competition, the father son duo won second prize at city level where in they were awarded with a tablet PC and a trophy.

Aditya is also the national champion of the Geo Genius Geography Olympiad of 2016 (Sub-Junior Level) as well as 2017 (Junior-Level). Both the times he was awarded a laptop and a trophy.

Also,recently he has bagged the zonal third rank in the second level of the International Informatics Olympiad, which was held by the Silverzone Foundation. He was awarded with a Bronze medal, along with a gift.

Aditya is an alumnus of Excel Public School, Hootagalli, Mysuru and ABC Academy Montessori House of Children, Vontikoppal. His father Anand Mohan is a Tax Consultant and T.G. Srilatha is a Company Secretary and a Chartered Accountant.