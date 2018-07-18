Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar’s 100th birth anniversary ignored  

Mysuru: With the gates leading to the statue of late King Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar at Jayachamarajendra Circle (formerly called as Hardinge Circle) locked and the premises not cleaned, the members of Arasu Mandali Sangha and Karnataka Rajya Arasu Mahasabha, who expressed displeasure over the apathy of the civic body and the District Administration, placed a portrait of the late king at the gate of the circle and offered floral tributes to the late king to commemorate the Wadiyar’s birth centenary celebration this morning.

Meanwhile, the staff of Mysore Palace Board, led by Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, offered floral tributes to the portrait of Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar in front of the residence of late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar in the Palace premises.

Subramanya said that the MCC which maintains the Circle had not cleaned the statue of the late king nor has it cleaned the premises despite today being the 100th birth anniversary of Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar.

He further said that the District Administration too had failed to celebrate the birthday of the late visionary King and added “if the MCC is unable to maintain the Circle, let it hand over the Circle to us, the Palace Board is ready to maintain it.”

Arasu Mandali Sangha President Kemparaj Urs, Vice-President Gopalraje Urs, Karnataka Rajya Arasu Mahasabha President Nandeesh Urs, M. Ramegowda of Aramane Ulisi Horata Samithi and others were present.

Meanwhile, members of Sri Jayachamaraja Ursu Education Trust, Mysuru, had organised a programme to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar at Sri Vanivilasa Ursu Women’s First Grade College at Nazarbad in city this morning.

Bheemraj, Kannada lecturer at SBRR Mahajana Degree College, who was the chief guest, said that in the pre-independence era, Mysuru kingdom was a model kingdom to over 500 kingdoms in the country.

He said that Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, who was also a musician and a composer, had a collection of over 20,000 compositions which can be still seen in Mysore Palace even today.

Stating that the late king was an able administrator, Bheemraj said that Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar had provided shelter to many Sanskrit scholars and had even got Sanskrit literatures translated into Kannada language.

Sri Jayachamaraja Ursu Education Trust President Dr. Bharati Sridhar Raj Urs presided. Trust Secretary Mahesh N. Urs, College Principal K.S. Nanjundaswamy, staff, students and others were present.