Mysuru Children’s Literature Fest on Jan. 11

January 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 will be hosting the eighth edition of ‘Mysuru Children’s Literature Festival’ at Hotel Southern Star on Vinoba Road in the city on Jan. 11 from 4 pm to 8 pm.

According to Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 Curator, Director and Chairperson Shubha Sanjay Urs, the Festival is aimed at unearthing the creative talent in children.

The festival is open for all children aged 4 years and above.

There will be three sessions taking place simultaneously to inspire and entertain the children of different age groups.

Suma Rajkumar will present ‘The Talking Doll and Magic Show’ to enthrall the audience.

Rupa Shiva Prakash will introduce a book in the form of dance.

Anna Cherian and Anketha Raman will engage the young minds with book-related art activities.

Apart from these, there will be story-telling sessions by Dr. Deepika Ponnappa, Science and fiction by Kollegal Sharma, story narration by the well-known story-teller Seema Karanth and live music by Suraj Rao Pawar.

Renowned author Sudha Murty will deliver the valedictory address at the fest.

For details, contact Mob: 99802-50114.