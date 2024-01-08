Atalji Janasnehi Centres begin paperless process

January 8, 2024

Online system flummoxes villagers; PDF copies sent to mobile phones; complaints of OTP galore

Mysore/Mysuru: Atalji Janasnehi Centres at the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Taluk and Nadakacheri, established to provide expedited and efficient services to citizens, have begun the transition towards paperless services, in accordance with a circular issued by Bengaluru’s Atalji Janasnehi Directorate on Dec. 13.

However, this innovative approach, implemented in all MCC Zonal Offices, Taluk and Nadakacheri — while proving beneficial to some — has caused confusion and inconvenience for others, particularly rural residents who express a preference for the previous system.

Formerly, individuals seeking services at Atalji Janasnehi Centres would pay Rs. 40, submit applications with required documents and receive attested certificates. Now, upon paying Rs. 40 online and submitting an application, the applicant receives a One Time Password (OTP) on their mobile phone number.

Upon completion, a link is sent via mobile phone number or e-mail, requiring another OTP for access within a specified time-frame to download the certificate in PDF format. However, the applicant must visit a cyber cafe or printing centre, incurring additional costs to obtain a printed copy.

Atalji Janasnehi Centres serve citizens seeking various certificates such as caste and income certificates, land tenure certificates, tenancy certificates, genealogy certificates (Vamsha Vruksha), family attestation certificates, unemployment certificates, resident certificates, agricultural family certificates and other social security certificates, widow certificate, Sandhya Suraksha, old age pension, pension for the specially abled and many others.

The transition to PDF format has posed challenges, particularly for rural residents and senior citizens using basic mobile phones that lack online payment and PDF download capabilities.

Concerns have been raised about mobile phone users of the JIO network not receiving OTPs, hindering application submissions. Additionally, applicants must bear extra expenses at cyber centres for printed copies, burdening the rural poor.

In response, affected citizens are urging the authorities to provide printed certificates along with PDF copies upon payment of Rs. 40 at the time of application submission.

Staff stay away from work following co-worker’s suicide

In a sudden turn of events, Atalji Janasnehi Centres in the city wore a deserted look this morning due to the absence of Computer Operators.

Sources indicate that the Computer Operators are participating in a protest following the tragic demise of Hullahalli Nadakacheri Computer Operator Paramesh.

Paramesh reportedly took his own life by consuming poison yesterday and left a death note, blaming the Deputy Tahsildar for his untimely death.

The Computer Operators have initiated a protest to show solidarity with Paramesh’s family, sources said.