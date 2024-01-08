DC launches demonstration of EVMs

January 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Lok Sabha (LS) polls just a few months away, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra launched a public demonstration on the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPAT (Voter-verified Paper Audit Trail) machines, for the benefit of general public, at his Office on Bannur Road in Siddarthanagar here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Dr. Rajendra said that the demonstration aimed at creating awareness about the functioning of the EVMs has been launched ahead of the LS polls.

Pointing out that the voters can take part in this exercise through mock voting, the DC said that the voters can get a clear understanding on the functioning of EVMs and VVPAT (also known as Verified Paper Record – VPR).

The Mysuru DC further said that as part of the drive, sectoral officers too will visit polling booths to give demonstration on the functioning of EVMs and VVPATs.

Information and Public Relations Department Assistant Director T.K. Harish, Election Shirastedar Suresh and others were present.