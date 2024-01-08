Attractive photos add value to news: Suttur Seer

January 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that attractive photos lend more value to the news that is carried in newspapers.

He was speaking after releasing the New Year – 2024 digit and pictorial calendars brought out by Mysuru Photo Journalists Association (MPJA) at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning.

Pointing out that a captivating photograph itself explains a thousand words, the Swamiji lauded the Association for bringing out the calendars with rare and beautiful photographs that draws public attention.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah felicitated Senior Photographer S. Thippeswamy and Senior Journalist B.S. Prabhurajan (extreme left) in city this morning in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and others.

Stressing on the need for Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) and the Mysuru Photo Journalists Association (MPJA) to work together for bringing out masterpieces of news coupled with photographs, he observed that the Association has paid heartfelt tributes to Dasara elephant Arjuna by carrying a photograph of the departed elephant on the front page of the calendar.

Senior Photographer S. Thippeswamy and Senior Journalist B.S. Prabhurajan were felicitated while the city’s ‘Law Guide’ monthly magazine Founder-Editor H.N. Venkatesh and Hotelier Ravi Shastri were honoured with a memento on the occasion.

MLA H.S. Ganesh Prasad, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar, MPJA President Pragathi Gopalakrishna, General Secretary M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav, Vice-President S.R. Madhusudhan, Treasurer Nandan, Photo Journalists Krishnoji Rao, Chandru, Anurag Basavaraj (Basavanna), Nagesh Panathale, Udayashankar, Nishanth, Sriram, Hampa Nagaraj, Gavimatha Ravi, Anup and others were present.