Legal hurdles cleared: MCC to develop Sharadadevinagar Circle

January 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is gearing up for the development of Sharadadevinagar Circle on New Kantharaj Urs Road, with officials from the MCC Zone-3 Office conducting a recent spot inspection.

Previous attempts by the MCC to develop the Circle were hindered by legal challenges from roadside vendors, leading to a Court-ordered stay on developmental works. After a prolonged legal battle, the Court recently dismissed the petitions, clearing the way for the Circle’s development, according to the officials who conducted the spot inspection.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda has been invited to lay the foundation stone for the Circle’s development. The MLA has instructed officials to prepare for issuing the work order, with the MCC set to undertake the development for Rs. 2 crore.

Simultaneously, notices will be issued to roadside vendors, vegetable vendors and petty shop owners in the Circle, urging them to vacate. Despite the absence of an official name announcement by the Government, locals refer to it as Sharadadevinagar Circle.

The encroachment of roadside vendors on both sides of the Circle has led to traffic congestion, particularly when buses stop to alight passengers. Residents have long appealed to the MCC to widen the Circle, prompting the initiation of development, as per an official statement.