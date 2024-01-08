Truckers to stage protest against new hit-and-run law from Jan. 17

January 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging for the repeal of the new hit-and-run law, which imposes stricter penalties for hit-and-run cases, with up to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs. 10 lakh, Mysuru District Lorry Owners Federation President B. Kodandaramu said that lorry owners will begin their protest from Jan. 17 in city.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, Kodandarama said that the new law being implemented by the Central Government will cause severe problems to crores of families depending on transport sector for their livelihood.

Pointing out that no one causes accidents intentionally, Kodandarama said that most of the times, lorry drivers flee from the accident spot fearing the public and they (drivers) surrender in another Police Station and added that the drivers will not be in a position to pay such a hefty fine. He appealed the Centre to reconsider the new law.

Stating that many drivers were opting out of this profession due to several reasons as of now, he said that there is a need to bring in changes in the new law or roll back it completely.

To register their protest, trucks will go off the road from Jan. 17 till their demands are met besides stating that only essential commodities will be transported, he added. Federation office-bearers Abdul Khadar Shahid, Srinivasrao, Nagachandra, Vishwanath and others were present.