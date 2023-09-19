Mysuru City becoming dumping yard for medical wastes from Kerala

September 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst the Nipah virus scare, which has caused huge concerns across neighbouring Kerala, Mysuru is becoming a dumping yard for clandestine dumping of Medical wastes from Kerala, which has caused a grave concern amongst the city residents.

As proof of dumping of medical wastes from Kerala, office-bearers of Mysuru Lorry Owners Association, intercepted a Kerala Lorry carrying Medical waste meant for dumping in Mysuru on Sept. 16 and handed it over to the Police.

Abhishek and Vishwanath, Officer-bearers of the Association, were on their way in a two-wheeler from Kadakola Industrial area on Nanjangud Road to the city, when they found foul smell emanating from a truck that was passing by near Kadakola Check-post.

As the Lorry was covered with tarpaul, they could not see what the load was. Soon, they intercepted the Truck and removed the Tarpaulin, when they found stench-emanating Medical waste.

Subsequently, the Lorry driver was questioned, when he disclosed that the Medical waste was from Kerala Hospitals and meant to be dumped in the outskirts of Mysuru. Then Abhishek and Vishwanath informed the Jurisdictional Mysuru South Police, who rushed to the spot and seized the Lorry.

The scientific and safe disposal of Medical wastes in Karnataka is assigned to agencies which have expertise in the field. But in Kerala there is no such system and in this backdrop, the Medical waste generated there is being clandestinely brought to Mysuru and its surroundings and dumped, it is learnt.

It is questionable how such Lorries are passing through the Check-posts at Kerala-Karnataka border and how the Lorry drivers are managing to evade or escape the notice of the Check-post staff, who are supposed to check all vehicles passing through it.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that a Lorry owner in Kerala is getting Rs. 25,000 per load for transporting and dumping Medical wastes around Mysuru. The payment includes Rs. 10,000 for loading of Medical waste, Lorry rent of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000 for dumping of waste at an isolated spot in the outskirts of Mysuru.

At a time when Kerala is reeling under the effects of Nipah virus attack, the transportation and dumping of Medical wastes from that State has become a serious cause of concern for Mysureans, who have begun to question the authorities on how such truckloads of Medical waste from Kerala is entering Mysuru.

The city residents are demanding the Police, RTO and all other authorities concerned to take stringent action against those dumping such Medical wastes from Kerala. They fear that the virus may spread to the city as well, in the absence of a thorough check of vehicles at Border Check-posts.

It may be mentioned here, that such an incident had occurred in Mysuru a few months ago, when the Police arrested the Kerala Lorry drivers and seized the vehicles.

But the menace seems to have returned with the seizure of another Lorry from Kerala on Sept. 16.