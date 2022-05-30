Mysuru COVID-19 Update: May 30, 2022
Coronavirus Update, Top Stories

Mysuru COVID-19 Update: May 30, 2022

May 30, 2022

Mysuru reports 2 new COVID-19 positive cases, 0 discharges and 0 deaths today.

