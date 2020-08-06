Mysuru district reports 11 COVID deaths, 261 new cases on Aug. 5

August 6, 2020

Mandya reports 123 new COVID positive cases, Kodagu sees 13 and Chamarajanagar reports 38 new cases

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru district yesterday reported 261 new COVID positive cases bringing the total number of positives in the district to 6,115, according to the media bulletin received last evening.

As many as 2,342 patients have been discharged so far including 112 patients yesterday from various hospitals and with 11 COVID related deaths reported yesterday, the death toll so far in the district is 194. There are a total of 3,579 active cases in the district now.

The following are the COVID statistics of Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar, according to the State media bulletin yesterday evening:

Mandya: The district reported 123 new COVID positive cases yesterday and the total positives in the district are 2,158.

A total of 1,183 patients have been discharged from various hospitals so far including 90 patients yesterday and with three COVID related deaths in the district yesterday, the death toll so far is 19. There are 956 active cases in the district till last evening.

Kodagu: Thirteen new COVID positive cases were reported in the district yesterday bringing the total positive cases to 550. As many as 339 patients have been discharged so far including 19 patients yesterday. With one COVID related death yesterday, the death toll so far in the district is 10. There are a total of 201 active cases in the district now.

Chamarajanagar: The district reported 38 new COVID positive cases yesterday and the total positive cases till yesterday evening are 890. A total of 545 patients have been discharged so far including 28 patients yesterday. The COVID related death toll so far is 13 and there are 332 active cases in the district now.