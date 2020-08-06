Free oxygen for COVID patients with respiratory problems

August 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: United Vision Welfare and Charitable Trust has come forward to supply free oxygen to COVID patients with severe respiratory infection.

The free service was inaugurated by District Vector-Borne Diseases Control Officer Dr. Chidambara by watering a sapling at a simple function organised at MESCO ITI College premises in Subashnagar yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Chidambara urged the public to follow all COVID guidelines issued by the Government to prevent contracting and spreading COVID-19 and added that taking precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus should be everyone’s priority.

Asking the people to undergo COVID check-up if they have symptoms such as cold, cough and fever, Dr. Chidambara called upon everyone to compulsorily wear face mask, maintain social distancing and frequently wash hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

United Vision Welfare and Charitable Trust Trustee R.M. Khan Ghori, who also spoke, said that the Trust has commenced the free service of supplying oxygen cylinders to COVID positive patients who are suffering from severe respiratory disorders.

He further said that as soon as the phone call is received by the Trust, four volunteers of the Trust would rush to the place of the patient and examine the patient with an Oxy-metre and only if it confirmed that the patient needs oxygen, the oxygen cylinder would be installed and the patient would be monitored for a week.

Pointing out that Rs. 5,000 should be deposited first as surety, which would be completely refunded, he said that the Trust would be supplying free oxygen cylinder till the patient recovers and urged those in need of oxygen cylinders to call the Hotline No.: 94486-25857 or Mob: 95358-31973 or 88672-43937.

The Trust with Anees Khan Ghori as its Managing Trustee has city’s well-known Physician Dr. Javeed Nayeem, who is rendering his service.

Mohammed Asadulla, Prof. Noor Ahmed Khan, Ahmed Nadeem, Gulnar Praveen, Dr. Bushra, Dr. Sabeena, Siddiq Ahmed, former Mayor Arif Hussain and others were present during the programme.