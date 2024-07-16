Mysuru East Residential Layouts Federation takes out rally

July 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Demanding basic infrastructural facilities at the residential layouts in eastern part of the city, the residents took out a mammoth protest rally to new Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Siddarthanagar on Monday.

Hundreds of residents of 20 residential layouts located in eastern part of city took part in rally that was flagged off from near Mymul Mega Dairy at Manasi Nagar, under the leadership of Mysuru East Residential Layouts Federation President A.M. Babu and submitted the memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju.

The protesters demanded basic amenities like supply of pure drinking water, cleanliness, underground drainage, electricity connection and park at the layouts. They also demanded Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and to clear encroachment of Raja Kaluve to facilitate free flow of storm water.

The increase in number of KSRTC buses operated to the layouts, enhanced Police beat system, increase in green cover by planting saplings, library, Primary Health Centre (PHC) and identification of land for developing burial ground, were their other demands.

Federation Vice-President M.H. Cheluve Gowda, Secretary L. Prakash, Assistant Secretary M.L. Arun, Organisation Secretary Bommegowda, Assistant Organisation Secretary D. Krishne Gowda, Treasurer H. Narasimhe Gowda, Media Secretary H.S. Raghavendra Bhat and others took part.