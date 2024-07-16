Revised wages for Government employees from Aug. 1
Revised wages for Government employees from Aug. 1

July 16, 2024

Bengaluru:  Even as the State Government Employees Association threatened to launch an indefinite strike from July 29 seeking fulfilment of its demands, the Siddaramaiah Government on Monday decided to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission and the revised pay scale will come into effect from Aug.1.

The State Cabinet, which met here yesterday evening, gave consent for a 27 percent wage hike in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The 7th Pay Commission chaired by former State Chief Secretary K. Sudhakar Rao had submitted its recommendations to the State Government on Mar. 16 this year, the day on which the 2024 LS poll schedule was announced. Now, with the LS polls over and the Model Code of Conduct coming to an end, the Government has taken the decision to hike wages with the Association submitting repeated representations to the Government seeking to implement 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The 7th Pay Commission had recommended merger of 31 percent Dearness Allowance with basic pay scale and 27.50 percent fitment, among others. Taking note of the recommendations, the Siddaramaiah Government has decided to hike wages by 27 percent and the official announcement in this regard will be made during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the State Legislature, it is learnt.

