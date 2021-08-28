Mysuru gang rape: Five arrested from Tamil Nadu
News

Mysuru gang rape: Five arrested from Tamil Nadu

August 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Police have arrested five persons for gang raping a college student after assaulting her friend at the foot of Chamundi Hill. The heinous crime was committed on the night of Aug. 24 and the incident hit national headlines. Now the city Police have managed to apprehend five accused.

This was also confirmed by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Bengaluru.

After committing the crime, the accused were hiding in Tamil Nadu and teams of Policemen from Mysuru have brought them back and are likely to produce them in the Court to seek Police custody for interrogation.

The formal arrest, however, has not been made but the accused are being drilled at an undisclosed location. Acting on the leads gathered through mobile tower location of the accused, from the crime scene, the Police had launched search operations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

More details awaited.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching