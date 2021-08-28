Mysuru gang rape: Five arrested from Tamil Nadu

August 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Police have arrested five persons for gang raping a college student after assaulting her friend at the foot of Chamundi Hill. The heinous crime was committed on the night of Aug. 24 and the incident hit national headlines. Now the city Police have managed to apprehend five accused.

This was also confirmed by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Bengaluru.

After committing the crime, the accused were hiding in Tamil Nadu and teams of Policemen from Mysuru have brought them back and are likely to produce them in the Court to seek Police custody for interrogation.

The formal arrest, however, has not been made but the accused are being drilled at an undisclosed location. Acting on the leads gathered through mobile tower location of the accused, from the crime scene, the Police had launched search operations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

More details awaited.