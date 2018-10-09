Mysuru gears up for Dasara

Mysuru: It is that time of the year when all eyes will be on the Heritage City as it celebrates the annual grandeur — Dasara, the Naada Habba. With the grand illumination of Mysore Palace, Heritage Buildings, Statue Circles, Central Business District and main thoroughfares of the city along with added attractions like Flower Shows, Exhibitions and variety of activities on the go, the Royal City has been jazzed up to catch the attention of the people from across the globe.

On the eve of the inauguration of Navaratri festivities, the ‘Utsava Murthi’ of Goddess Chamundeshwari of Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill was brought out this morning. The idol of the presiding deity was thoroughly cleaned along with the silver chariot on which the Goddess will be placed during the inauguration tomorrow.

Temple vessels and other articles required to perform religious rituals were also cleaned under the supervision of Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dixit.

The hilltop has been spruced up with traditional chappara and thaliru-thorana. A huge stage will be erected for the dignitaries to inaugurate the festival. The road leading to the hill temple has been illuminated and also there is a special illuminated ‘welcome’ board both in English and Kannada to greet the visitors.

Puja rituals at the temple will begin at 5.30 am tomorrow with Panchamrutha Abhisheka, Archane, Navaratri Yantra Puja (Kalasa Puja) and Suhasini Puja. Prasadam will be distributed to devotees after the mangalarathi. In the evening, Durbar Utsava will be held for the Goddess along with other rituals including Abhisheka, Yantra Puja and Mahamangalarathi.

The 409th Navaratri (nine nights) festivities will be formally inaugurated by Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty at Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Hill tomorrow (Oct.10) in the auspicious Tula Lagna between 7.05 am and 7.35 am.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Dy.CM Dr. G. Parameshwara will be the guests of honour. Higher Education and District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda will preside. Ministers S.R. Mahesh, Dr. Jayamala, C. Puttarangashetty, N. Mahesh and Rajashekar Basavaraj Patil will be the chief guests.

Schedule of other events tomorrow

At 9 am, Dy.CM Dr. G. Parameshwara will inaugurate the Police Helpline Kiosk and at 9.30 am, the Sports Torch will be lit by PWD Minister H.D. Revanna atop Chamundi Hill.

11.30 am: Inauguration of Film Festival by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy at Kalamandira; 2 pm: Food and Civil Supplies Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan inaugurates Food Fest (Aahara Mela) at Bharat Scouts and Guides Ground and MUDA ground next to Lalitha Mahal Palace.

3.30 pm: The Chief Minister will inaugurate Dasara Wrestling Contest at D. Devaraj Urs Multi-purpose Stadium in Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

4 pm: Kannada & Culture Minister Dr. Jayamala inaugurates Book Stalls at CADA Office premises. Dy.CM Dr. G. Parameshwara and International athlete M.R. Poovamma will open Dasara Sports Meet at Chamundi Vihar Stadium.

4.30 pm: Glass House at Kuppanna Park will be dedicated to Mysuru by Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar; Inauguration of Dasara Exhibition by the CM at Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

4.45 pm: Inauguration of Information Department Stall at Dasara Exhibition Grounds by Minor Irrigation Minister C.S. Puttaraju and inauguration of Flower Show at Kuppanna Park by Horticulture Minister M.C. Managoli.

6.15 pm: Inauguration of illumination at Green Pendal on Sayyaji Rao Road by PWD Minister H.D. Revanna.

Cultural events at Palace and ‘Sangeetha Vidwan’ Award Presentation

At 6 pm, the CM will inaugurate Cultural Programmes at the illuminated Mysore Palace and will present ‘State Sangeetha Vidwan’ Award. MLA S.A. Ramdas will preside.

7 pm: Dasara elephant Balarama releases its biography titled ‘Aane Banthondaane – Balaramana Gajapayana,’ originally written in English (Balarama’s Story – An Elephant’s Journey) by Alladi Jayasri and D.K. Bhaskar and translated into Kannada by C.R. Naveen.

Dasara attractions

There will be Special Flights between Bengaluru and Mysuru from Oct.10 to 19 (Tuesday no flights); Open Bus Tours from Oct.10 to 19; Ornamental Fish Show at J.K. Grounds from Oct.12 to 14, Open Street Festival on Krishnaraja Boulevard (on the stretch between Oriental Research Institute and City Law Courts Complex) on Oct.13; Pet Show at Mysore University Hockey Grounds on Oct.14, Dasara Heritage Treasure Hunt on Oct.17, apart from Yuva Dasara at Maharaja’s College Grounds, Yoga Dasara atop Chamundi Hill, Kavi Goshti at Jaganmohan Palace, Water Sports at Varuna Lake, Mahila Dasara, Chinnara Dasara and Raitha Dasara at J.K. Grounds featuring various contests and programmes and cultural programmes to be held at various venues including Mysore Palace premises. The celebrations will conclude with the Grand Finale Jumboo Savari followed by Torchlight Parade on Oct.19. For details and registrations, visit the official Dasara website: http://www.mysoredasara.gov.in/