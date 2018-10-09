TN again objects to Karnataka’s Mekedatu Project

Bengaluru: With Lok Sabha Polls just a few months away, the Tamil Nadu Government has again raked up Karnataka’s Mekedatu project, by taking up the issue with the Centre.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswamy, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi yesterday, appealed the PM not to approve Mekedatu Drinking Water Project across Cauvery River along Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

This comes days after Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, accompanied by JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and PWD Minister H.D. Revanna, met Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari at New Delhi, when the Union Minister is said to have promised all help to the State in executing the project.

Taking note of Nitin Gadkari’s assurance to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswamy met the Prime Minister yesterday and appealed him not to allow the project, as it would be detrimental to Tamil Nadu.

The Karnataka Cabinet, after approving the project, had written a letter to the Centre seeking approval for executing the project, which aims to store Cauvery water which flows wastefully to the sea.

CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, along with H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Revanna, had been successful in convincing Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari for granting nod to the project, by presenting statistical and other technical details.

But Tamil Nadu has unnecessarily again raked up the issue purely for political reasons with LS Polls round the corner.