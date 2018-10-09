Lantern Park to brighten up Dasara Exhibition this year

Mysuru: The Lantern Park, which is famous in China and Dubai, will brighten up the premises of Dasara Exhibition this year.

The Department of Tourism is setting up this Park at a cost of Rs.1.50 crore at 15,000 square feet area in the Dasara Exhibition Grounds where the exhibition will be held for 90 days.

Mysuru-based Dream Petals organisation has taken this project of setting up Lantern Park which will be designed in correspondence with the Dasara culture, tradition and history besides reflecting the contributions of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

A nineteen-member expert team, which is hired by Dream Petals, will be arriving in city this evening to set up this Lantern Park which will also feature a Rose Garden created with over 5,000 LED bulbs.

These Chinese experts had successfully created Lantern Parks in United Kingdom, Netherland and other countries.

Chinese celebrate New Year on Feb.15 every year by establishing different themes of Lantern Park. Of late, such parks are becoming immensely popular in many countries of the world.

Attractions at Lantern Park

The theme Park will be depicting 408 years of history of Naada Habba Dasara, Vijayanagara Empire, Wadiyars of Mysuru and other Dasara related activities. A 3D LED display featuring Chamundi Hill, Mahishasura Mardhana, Jumboo Saavari, Puja Kunita, Dollu Kunita and other folk dance will be other major highlights of this Park.

A big 3D LED display featuring ‘Mahishasura Mardhani’ will be displayed which will be surrounded by the Rose Garden created with LED bulbs.

Thousands of Silk Lantern produced in China, depicting the tradition of the land, other costly materials and equipment will be used in this Park. However, entry is free to this Lantern Park for all visitors who visit Dasara Exhibition.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, M. Nikitha and M. Nikhila, Founders of Dream Petals, said as many as 19-member team of experts will be arriving from China to set up this Park. These experts will do all the related works. The 3D LED display and aerial look of the Park would definitely attract the visitors. This is the first time such a Park is being set up in city. The Lantern Park will be kept ready before the Jamboo Savari procession.