Mysuru Gravel Fest tomorrow

December 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Gravel Fest-2023, a car racing event, organised by Automotive Sports Club of Mysuru (ASCOM) with support from the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, will be held at the gravel circuit next to Lalitha Mahal helipad tomorrow morning.

The Gravel Fest will be formally inaugurated by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar later today in front of Lalitha Mahal Palace.

More than 100 drivers from New Delhi, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other parts of the country will be competing with expert drivers of Karnataka. Racers Den Thimmaiah, Chethan Shivaram, Jahaan Gill, Nikitha Takale and other expert racing drivers will be taking part. Fastest driver of the day will be conferred with ‘Mysuru Gravel King-2023’ along with a cash prize of Rs. 2 lakh. Winners of various events will be presented with a silver trophy.

To encourage local lads, ASCOM has a special race category for young local drivers of Mysuru with 26 city youths participating.

To make the event family friendly, ASCOM has constructed stadium-like seating arrangements for public to sit and enjoy the racing action. Big LCD screens will be strategically placed around the circuit for spectators to catch the full racing action. The circuit will house a dedicated food and beverage stalls. The venue is equipped with chemical toilets, a well-marked out parking area. Extra precautions are taken to ensure that event is safe for both participants and spectators.