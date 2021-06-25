Mysuru included in category 2 unlock district: Here are the rules

June 25, 2021

Weekend curfew from tonight till Monday 5 am

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka government on Friday, June 25 has further included more districts including Mysuru to the list of cities/districts under new unlock guidelines where COVID-19 curbs have been relaxed. The relaxation has been made in view of the where the positivity rate coming down drastically but greater than 5 percent. Category 1 is for those districts where positivity rate has come below 5 percent.

While Mysuru has been included in Category 2, Chamarajanagar, Davanagere and Chikkamagaluru districts have been included in Category 1. Relaxations will come into immediate effect and will be in force up to 5 am 05- 07-2021.

Night curfew will continue to be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am and there shall be weekend curfew from Friday 7 pm to Monday 5 am. Only essential purchase will be allowed during weekend curfew.

Here are the new guidelines:

All production units/establishment/industries are permitted to function with 50 percent of their staff strength strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour. However, production units/establishments/industries engaged in Garment manufacturing are permitted to function with 30 percent of their staff strength strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 2 pm.

Street vendors allowed to function from 6 am to 2 pm. Public Distribution System shops are allowed from 6 am to 2 pm.

Standalone liquor shops and outlets, take away only, allowed from 6 am to 2 pm.

Home delivery of all items shall be encouraged 24×7 to minimize movement of individuals outside their homes. Operations shall be subject to adhering to National Directives for COVID 19 management

All construction activities/repair works including shops/establishments dealing with construction material dealing with cement and steel, permitted outside containment zone adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

Parks permitted to open from 5 am to 10 am for walking and jogging purpose strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour, but no group activities will be permitted.

Taxis, and auto rickshaws are permitted to operate and can carry maximum of 2 passengers only.

In addition to already operating Government offices, the following Government offices are also permitted to function with 50% of their staff: Agriculture and allied offices, PWD, Housing, RTOs, Cooperation, NABARD and offices of Department of Revenue, Government of India.

Skill trainings pertaining to Health Sector, including Solid Waste Management permitted. 8. Optical shops permitted to function from 6 am to 2 pm.