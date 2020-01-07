Mysuru Mayoral election on Jan.18: Lobbying begins

January 7, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: After a two-month delay, the Mayoral election for the second term of the current tenure of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has been scheduled to take place on Jan.18.

The Government had announced the reservation matrix for Mayoral polls in December last, according to which the Mayor post is reserved for Backward Class-A (BCA)- woman and the Deputy Mayor post for SC category.

Following the declaration of the reservation matrix, the Additional Regional Commissioner at Mysuru announced the Mayoral poll schedule yesterday.

As per the schedule, the filing of nomination papers will take place from 7.30 am to 9.30 am on Jan.18 and the election, if necessary, will take place at 11.30 am the same day.

The election of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor will be followed by the election to the four Standing Committees of the MCC.

At present, the Congress-JD(S) combine is ruling the MCC with Pushpalatha Jagannath of Congress as Mayor and Shafi Ahmed of JD(S) as Deputy Mayor.

The MCC is a 65-member body, with the BJP having 22 members, Congress 19, JD(S) 18, BSP 1 and 5 independents.

During the last election held on Nov.17, 2018, the Congress after sealing an alliance with the JD(S), had succeeded in bagging the Mayor post while the Deputy Mayor post went to the JD(S). But this time, as per an understanding reached between the two parties ahead of the last Mayoral polls, the JD(S) will get the Mayor post and Congress, the Deputy Mayor post.



Lobbying begins

With the Mayor post reserved for BCA-woman, four Corporators of JD(S) namely, Namratha Ramesh (Ward 22-Vinayakanagar), Reshma Banu (Ward 17-Bannimantap),Tasleem (Ward 26-Meena Bazar) and K. Nirmala (Ward 45-Sharadadevinagar) are vying for the top post.

For the Deputy Mayor post, which is reserved for SC category candidate, there are three main contenders from the Congress — Pradeep Chandra (Ward15-Rajendranagar), C.Sridhar (Ward 38-Giriyabovipalya) and G.S.Sathyaraj (Ward 39-Gayathripuram first stage). All these contenders are said to have started lobbying as soon as the Government announced the reservation matrix on Dec.26 last.

Meanwhile, JD(S) MLA and former Minister S.R. Mahesh, speaking to the media after Mayoral election date was announced on Monday evening, asserted that the alliance with the Congress in the MCC will continue. Leaders of both the parties will discuss the strategy for the polls.

The JD(S) will give prominence to the candidate who has displayed unquestionable loyalty to the party, he said and added that JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will have the final say in the selection of the candidate.

He further said that the JD(S) will announce the Mayor candidate only a day or two before the Jan.18 election.

