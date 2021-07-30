Mysuru misses out on becoming India’s Top 11 Cycling Pioneers

July 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite being the country’s first to host and successfully implement the Public Bicycle Sharing System (PBSS), Mysuru has missed out on being India’s Top 11 Cycling Pioneers.

Interestingly, Bengaluru has figured in the list and is the only city in Karnataka that has been selected.

On July 28, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) awarded 11 cities with the prestigious title of being India’s Top 11 Cycling Pioneers. The award marks the start of the next stage of the first season of India Cycles4Change Challenge where 107 cities across the country including Mysuru came together to test, learn and scale up different cycling-friendly initiatives, kick-starting India’s cycling revolution.

From the top 25 cities that were shortlisted earlier this year, a jury of renowned national and international transport experts selected the top 11 cities who will receive an award of Rs. 1 crore each to scale up their cycling initiatives. The 11 shortlisted cities are Bengaluru, Warangal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Kohima, Nagpur, New Town Kolkata, Pimpri Chinchwad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara.

In August 2020, Mysuru registered for India Cycles4Change Challenge, an initiative of Smart Cities Mission, Government of India, under which the city had to implement and introduce low-cost changes to increase cycling infrastructure.

Through this Challenge, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) planned to implement quick interventions to create a safe and cycling-friendly city. But unfortunately, many cycling-friendly proposals of the MCC such as dedicated cycle lanes and public campaigns to promote cycling, remained on paper.

At the July 28 event, the Ministry also announced the second season of the Challenge beginning in August 2021, wherein fresh applications will be invited from all Smart Cities, capital cities of States/UTs and all cities that have an established Municipal Corporation.