Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway flooded: Cops divert vehicular traffic

August 8, 2020

Mysuru/Nanjangud: The ever-busy Mysuru-Nanjangud Road was closed for vehicular movement from 9 am today after Kabini river overflowed near Mallanamoole Mutt coming between Thandavapura and South India Paper Mill of the Highway.

Due to incessant rainfall in Wayanad and other catchment areas, the Kabini river has been flowing at near danger level. The river overflowed at Mallanamoole Mutt from early this morning, flooding the Highway on a 1- km stretch, forcing the authorities to stop all kinds of vehicular movement. The Police erected barricades at both the points in order to block vehicles from moving further on the road.

With the blocking of the road, the motorists travelling from Mysuru to Nanjangud side, were asked to take an alternative route. Accordingly the vehicles were directed to take a left turn after crossing Thandavapura and pass through Kempisiddanahundi, Himmavu and Basavanapura to reach Nanjangud town.

Likewise, motorists travelling from Nanjangud to Mysuru were asked to take a left turn after crossing Devaraja Urs bridge and pass through Kattawadipura and Kallahalli to reach Mysuru.

Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar, Additional SP Shivakumar, DySP Prabhakar Rao Shinde, Nanjangud CPI Lakshmikant Talwar and other officials visited the spot.

Meanwhile, the water level at Kabini Dam in H.D.Kote taluk today stood at 2277.90 ft as against the maximum level of 2284 ft. The Dam recorded an inflow of 64,449 cusecs and outflow of 70,600 cusecs. The Kapila river flowing through Nanjangud town too has been flowing close to the danger level following huge discharges from Kabini and Nugu Dams, completely submerging Parashuram temple, Mudikatte and Bathing Ghat of Srikanteshwara temple and the renovated Hadinarukaalu Mantapa in the middle of the river, with only the top portion of the Gopuram visible and also flooding almost all low-lying areas of Nanjangud town.

With the Kapila river nearly full to the brim, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar visited the flooded areas of Nanjangud town on Friday evening and gave necessary instructions to the authorities for moving people living in low-lying areas to safer locations along with their belongings and livestock and also the relief measures to be taken.