Mysuru Photo Journalists pay rich tributes to KBG
News

July 24, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Photo Journalists Association (MPJA) paid a heartfelt tribute to late K.B. Ganapathy (KBG), Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, at the Institution of Engineers-India (IEI) auditorium on JLB Road in city yesterday.

MPJA President Pragathi Gopalakrishna, speaking on the occasion, recalled KBG’s immense contribution to journalism. “Through Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, KBG ensured timely and comprehensive dissemination of news to Mysureans. These publications have made lasting contributions to the city, which has long nurtured small newspapers. He built a newspaper institution with great discipline and upheld journalistic integrity,” he said.

He noted that many individuals who once worked with Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra have gone on to serve in prominent State-level, national-level and even international media houses. “The high standards maintained by KBG were such that some organisations, upon learning a candidate had worked at these publications, would immediately value their experience and would not even conduct intensive interviews,” Pragathi Gopalakrishna added.

Speakers also highlighted that KBG’s contributions extended beyond journalism to the development and environmental preservation of Mysuru. As a mark of respect, it was proposed that a prominent traffic circle in the city be named after him.

Among those present were MPJA Gen. Secretary M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav, Treasurer A. Nandan, photojournalists K.H. Chandru, Anurag Basavaraj, S. Udayashankar, Hampa Nagaraj, Ravi Gavimath, Naveen & Arun and journalists M.T. Yogesh Kumar, Jayanth, Ram and K.P. Nagaraj.

