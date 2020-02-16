Mysuru Railway is now an e-Office
February 16, 2020

Hubballi: The Zonal Head Quarters (HQ) and all three Division Offices of South Western Railway (SWR) including Mysuru Division have adopted paperless work culture as implementation of National Informatics Centre (NIC) e-Office has been completed.

SWR is the first Zone to complete work after commencement of the project. The work was executed by RailTel. To implement e-Office, 2,473 users in these four establishments of SWR, who deal with files, have been created, mapped and trained in data entry, programming and workflow and to deal files on e-Office.

The Indian Railways signed the MoU for the Phase-I with RailTel in March 2019 with a mandate to complete the work by March 2020. 

Implementation of NIC e-Office aims to usher in paperless, more efficient, effective and transparent inter-Government and intra-Government transactions and processes. The work at Hubballi and Mysuru Division was executed under the Phase II of e-Office execution and completed a fortnight of signing the MoU. To help connect old files, digitalisation by scanning old physical files into digital files has started. More than 2,880 manual files have been converted into digital files.

The aim of e-Office implementation for Indian Railways is to provide reliable, efficient and effective way to handle Office files and documents. The Zonal HQ Hubballi and Bengaluru Division have been using e-Office platform since July 2019. There is an absolute transparency as noting on the file cannot be undone. There is also a monitoring mechanism to check where the files are held up. It will certainly help in faster movement of files and quick decision making.

