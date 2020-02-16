IDEATHON contest on Social Innovation

February 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Young Indians (Yi), a youth wing of CII Mysuru, has organised a unique competition ‘IDEATHON’ on Feb. 19 at SJCE in city from 10 am to 1 pm. The contest is open to all Universities, Professors and teachers from Mysuru, who have problem-solving ideas in Social Innovation Space. The three-hour event has been designed towards creating small scale solutions through IT platforms, social science application and creating ideas that benefit society.

Teachers or College faculty should form a team of three members and one member should take the lead. The idea must provide a solution for the real social problem Mysuru city is facing. Solutions can be built at the venue and it can contain technologies to be used, block diagrams, pilot models and technical diagrams if needed. Participants should get all necessary materials to demonstrate their idea to the judges.

Last date for registration in Feb. 17. For details, contact Mob: 70199-67945 or e-mail: [email protected]