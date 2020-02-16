IDEATHON contest on Social Innovation
News

IDEATHON contest on Social Innovation

February 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru:  Young Indians (Yi), a youth wing of CII  Mysuru, has organised a unique competition ‘IDEATHON’ on Feb. 19 at SJCE in city from 10 am to 1 pm. The contest is open to all Universities, Professors and teachers from Mysuru, who have problem-solving ideas in Social Innovation Space.  The three-hour event has been designed towards creating small scale solutions through IT platforms, social science application and creating ideas that benefit society. 

Teachers or College faculty should form a team of three members and one member should take the lead. The idea must provide a solution for the real social problem Mysuru city is facing.  Solutions can be built at the venue and it can contain technologies to be used, block diagrams, pilot models and technical diagrams if needed. Participants should get all necessary materials to demonstrate their idea to the judges.

Last date for registration in Feb. 17. For details, contact Mob: 70199-67945 or e-mail: [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching