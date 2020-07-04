Mysuru reports 48 COVID-19 positive cases in two days

July 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In two days – July 3 and 4 — Mysuru has reported 48 COVID-19 positive cases. While 35 cases have been reported on July 3, 13 cases have been reported on July 4.

With 48 fresh cases, the district reported a total of 386 cases. The total number of cases has to be, however, confirmed by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar in his daily media bulletin in the evening. Yesterday, 19 patients have been discharged taking the total discharged number to 219. There are 163 active cases at the designated COVID-19 Hospital.

Today (July 4) two cases each have been reported from No. 6 Srikantadatta Wadiyar Block in Jyothi Nagar and from 70, 3rd Main, Subash Nagar; one case each from 196 1 Cross JC Nagar; Mayflower Hotel; 2363, 28th Cross, Sankranthi Circle, Hebbal, IG home quarantine; No. 2065, 35 BM Road, Hunsur, No. 4420, 8th Cross, Saint Mary Road, N.R. Mohalla; No. 960 11th Cross, 2nd Street, Hebbal; Late Abdul Gani Ratha Beedi in Kushalnagar and Puradakatte Kothegala Post Saragur Hobli in H.D Kote Taluk.

Thirty five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru yesterday. As per the DC’s media bulletin, of the 35 who tested positive, 11 are primary and secondary contacts and two are healthcare workers including a doctor.

Five of the infected have a domestic travel history and 13 were suffering from Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and 5 were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and one case is of a pregnant woman. The authorities are tracing the contacts of three cases.

Yesterday’s cases have been reported from #65, B Block, Near Niveditha Nagara Park, Anandanagar; 45 Kumbarakoppalu, Opposite Tollgate, Jayadeva Hospital; No. 79, Raghavendra Nagar JSS School Main Road, Near KV School; No. 645, Narayan Shastry Road Kumbarageri 1st Cross; No. 27, C Block, Police Quarters, Jalpuri; No. 176, 1st Floor, 2nd Stage, Near New Empire Associates, Rajeev Nagar; S.S. Nilaya, 220, KHB Colony Behind Tulasi Residency, Hootagalli; Tipu Circle, New Urdu School, Bademakhan; Gayathripuram Vishwakarma Colony; No. 959, near Mandi Police Station; opposite of Muthoot Finance, T. Narasipur Road, Alanahalli; 46A, 21st Main B Block, 3rd Stage Vijayanagar; Near Shantala Theatre, Shilpa Mess and 25, First Floor, Near Galaxy Choultry, Devegowda Circle, Yeraganahalli.

Cases have been reported from Opposite Chunchangiri Complex, Raghavendra Nagara 4th Cross; 7th Main 3nd Cross, Near Puttamma Mallappa Choultry, Raghavendra Nagar; Opposite Kannika Bakery, Rajkumar Road, Raghavendra Nagar; Renukadevi Block, Near Akshaya Bhandara, K.N. Pura; No 3102 New Convent Road Lashkar Mohalla; Madegahalli, Bannur Hobli, T. Narsipur; Lakshmivilasa Road, Devaraja Mohalla; 1119, Ramakrishnanagar; No. 06, 2nd Main Bannimantap S.S. Nagar; No. 6 Rheha Mansion, Bannimantap 2 Layout; Hadya Dudda Hobli, Mandya District, No 63A, 4th Main 8th Cross Lalitha Mahal Nagar and 1831/1, Rathan Singh Street, Mandi Mohalla.