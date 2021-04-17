Mysuru reports single day spike of 811 COVID-19 positive cases

April 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru reported a single day highest spike of 811 COVID-19 positive cases today (Apr. 17) and today’s death count has touched eight. The highest single day spike brings back chilling memories of last year – August-September — where the daily spike had crossed the 1,000 mark with daily deaths of at least 10 persons.

With today’s 811 cases, the total positive cases in Mysuru stand at 60,974 and total discharges stand at 56,782. Today 387 people were discharged. There are a total of 3,081 active cases in Mysuru and of them, 291 have been admitted at Government dedicated COVID Hospital, 1,107 in private hospitals. 44 of them have been isolated at in dedicated Government COVID healthcare facilities.

Over 743 have been admitted at private COVID healthcare facilities. 200 of them are being isolated at Government COVID Care Centres and 696 infected have been sent to home isolation with medical attention over phone. With today’s death count of eight persons, the total deaths in Mysuru stand at 1,111.

Meanwhile, Karnataka today recorded its highest ever single-day Coronavirus spike by logging as many as 17,489 fresh cases in the span of just 24 hours. With today’s numbers, the total tally reached 11,41,998, while the active cases touched 1,19,160, the State health bulletin said. Out of the 17,489 cases today, as many as 11,404 infections were reported from Bengaluru.

The state has been reporting a high number of infections since last week. On Friday, 14,859 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Karnataka, while Bengaluru alone logged 9,917 cases. On Saturday, the state health bulletin also noted that 80 deaths were reported in the state pushing the death toll to 13,270. While with 5,565 discharges today, the recovery total reached 10,09,549.