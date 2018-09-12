Mysuru Silk Saree discount sale extended throughout State: CM H.D. Kumaraswamy
News

Mysuru Silk Saree discount sale extended throughout State: CM H.D. Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy launched the sale of Mysuru Silk Sarees at discount rates yesterday, thus trying to meet the aspirations of the middle class section of the society to own the famous elegant attire.

The CM distributed symbolically five Silk Sarees at the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) showroom in Ittigegudu opposite the Mysuru Zoo in the afternoon. Later, Kumaraswamy speaking said that Sericulture Minister S.R. Mahesh had embarked on a new programme, in the light of the festival and saree worth Rs.15,000 was being sold at a discounted rate of Rs.4,500. In the coming days this scheme will be increased step by step throughout the State, he said, wishing everyone for Gowri-Ganesha Festival. S.R. Mahesh, who is also the Tourism Minister, said that a decision was taken earlier itself to see that all class of people will have the opportunity to purchase Silk Saree at discounted rate. However, the model code of conduct and the labour problem forced the postponement of the sale. At this juncture, the CM sanctioned Rs.10 crore. Hence, this scheme was implemented, he added.

Every year only 70,000 sarees are manufactured. Accordingly, the quantity of sale of discounted sarees is less. 1,500 sarees in Mysuru, 1,200 in Channapatna, 1,500 in Bengaluru and 500 in Belagavi have been earmarked. This will be followed by the sale in other KSIC outlets in other parts of the State too, he said.

Thousands of women had gathered in front of the KSIC outlet and by the time the CM arrived, it had started raining and even amidst rain, they purchased the sarees. District Minister G.T. Devegowda & MLC K.T. Srikantegowda were present.

September 12, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching