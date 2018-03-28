Mysuru Warriors lends helping hand

Presents Rs.1,00,000 each to three cause partners

Mysuru: Mysuru Warriors, a cricket franchise from agarbathi to aerospace conglomerate, NR Group, handed over cheque of Rs.1,00,000 to three cause partners — Deutsche Cleft Kinderhilfe, Kalisu Foundation and Usha Kiran Eye Hospital, as part of their commitment towards social cause. The support to the cause partners witnessed Mysuru Warriors contributing Rs.1,000 and Rs.1,500 for every 4s and 6s the team scores and Rs.2,000 every wicket the team has taken.

The total sum collected from 4s (47 in 6 games) and 6s (24) scored and wickets taken (34) by Mysuru Warriors is Rs. 1,51,000. Cycle Pure Agarbathies decided to contribute and added Rs.1,50,000 towards social empowerment.

Usha Kiran Eye Hospital will be using the amount to treat birth disabilities like squint eyes in children whereas Deutsche Cleft NGO will be using the amount for the corrective surgery of children with cleft lip and palate, and Kalisu Foundation, who have been instrumental in building library infrastructure around Karnataka, will invest the amount in building a science library in the region.