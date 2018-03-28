Swami Maheshatmanandaji releases three books by Dr. H.R. Manikarnika

Mysuru: “Animals too show their emotions and feelings to others and, therefore, human beings cannot but have positive emotions to others,” said Swami Maheshatmanandaji, Correspondent of Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE), Mysuru.

He was speaking as the chief guest after releasing three books authored by Dr. H.R. Manikarnika, Senior Eye Specialist and former Principal, Health and Family Welfare Training Centre, at Sri Satya Sai School, Jayalakshmipuram, here on Mar.24.

“The problem with the present society is that we end up eating too much junk food and spoil our health. We have too many communication gadgets but no communication and slowly people are becoming bereft of feelings and emotions. Probably education in life skills is a solution,” said the Swamiji.

The three books authored by Dr. H. R. Manikarnika are titled ‘Food and Health,’ ‘Adolescence – Problems and Remedy’ and ‘Art of Living,’ a book on life skills.

Dr. Jamuna Prakash, Retired Professor in Food and Nutrition, University of Mysore, speaking on the book ‘Food and Health’ explained the importance of food and its preventive, promotive, curative and rehabilitative functions and highlighted the main features in the book.

Noted writer Tarini Chidananda spoke on the book ‘Adolescence – Problems and Remedy.’ She stressed on the need for adolescent education to help youngsters to shape their life in a positive way by overcoming the challenges of the age.

The Swamiji spoke on the book ‘Art of Living.’ H.L. Satheesh welcomed. Venkatesh from Pandavapura rendered Naada Geethe. Dr. H.R. Manikarnika proposed a vote of thanks. Cienna, Teacher, Demonstration School, rendered the invocation. Meena Mysore compered.