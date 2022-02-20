Mysuru Zonal Mock Assembly Session held in city

February 20, 2022

Democratic system existed even during the times of Buddha: K. Dwarakanath Babu

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the democratic system is deep-rooted in the country with public support and mandate, Bengaluru’s Karnataka Institute for Law and Parliamentary Reform (KILPR) Director K. Dwarakanath Babu said that the Parliamentary form of democracy existed during the times of Gautam Buddha.

He was speaking after inaugurating Mysuru Zonal Mock Assembly Session organised by KILPR, in association with the city’s JSS Law College, at Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Hall here yesterday.

Noting that the youth of today are tomorrow’s leaders of the country, Babu said that the KILPR is organising such Mock Assembly Sessions involving students and youth in all the four Revenue Divisions of the State.

Pointing out that a total of 38 students from eight districts coming under Mysuru Division are taking part as representatives of 9 teams in this Mock Assembly Session, he said that 15 best speakers will be selected for taking part in the State-level Session.

Explaining the highlights of the Session, Babu said that the students must have a basic understanding of how to present peoples problems, how to discuss issues, what are the rules and norms, how to arrive at conclusions and such other things and this Session is going to help them in that direction.

Asserting that this is a Government-sponsored programme, the KILPR Director said that problems must be addressed or resolved democratically and transparently. Or else, chaos and unruliness could prevail, he warned.

Continuing, Babu said that one should respect the opinion of others during the Mock Assembly Session. No one either from the Ruling party or the Opposition should lose their cool during discussions, he said adding that the highlights of an Assembly Session’s regular features such as Zero Hour, Question Hour, Privilege Motion etc., would be taught to the participants.

JSS Law College Principal Dr. S. Nataraj, in his address, said that the college is hosting this event for the second time.

Clarifying that this is a Zonal-level Mock Session, he said that 15 best participants would be selected for the State-level.

The day-long Session saw the participants discussing a wide range of issues including reservation in jobs and education, COVID issues, development etc.,

A student, who donned the role of an Opposition MLA, said that suicides were rising in the State due to mental stress and depression.

Asking the Government to take the lead in preventing such suicides, he wanted the Government to undertake a study of what could be the reasons for increasing suicidal deaths.

Replying to the Opposition Legislator, the student, who acted as the Health Minister, said that the Government too is concerned about the issue. Funds will be allocated in the next Budget to undertake a study for which a Committee will be constituted, he added.

A student from Mudigere said that all Governmental programmes were urban specific and a re-thinking was needed in this regard. Arguing that more colleges are coming at places where many educational institutions are already there, he wanted the Government to also concentrate on places which are lacking in infrastructure and development.

Responding to this, the student who donned the role of the Chief Minister, said that development will be taken forward in all rural areas too in stages.

The participants also discussed, debated and deliberated on issues concerning Agriculture, Irrigation, Health, Education, Infrastructure Development etc.

Revathi, a girl student from Hassan’s Government Law College played the role of Chief Minister, while Puttur’s Vivekananda Law College’s Ganesh Baliga functioned as the Speaker, Mahantesh of Mysuru’s JSS Law College as Deputy Chief Minister and Trishul of the same College as Opposition Leader.

Several other students played the role of Cabinet Ministers, while some others donned the dress of politicians.

At the start of the Mock Session, a one-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect for Poet Channaveera Kanavi, Actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Rajesh, legendary singer Latha Mangeshkar and several other personalities who passed away recently.

The Programme Co-ordinator Nagendra Murthy and others were present.