Mysuru Zoo entry ticket price hiked
News

Mysuru Zoo entry ticket price hiked

  • Weekdays from Rs.60 to Rs.80 (adults); Rs.30 to Rs.40 (children) 
  • Weekends from Rs.80 to Rs.100 (adults); Rs.40 to Rs.50 (children)

Mysore: In a bid to collect funds to undertake various developmental works at Mysuru Zoo, the authorities have hiked the price of entry tickets from June 1 itself.

According to the revised price, the entry ticket for an adult has been raised from Rs.60 to Rs.80 on weekdays and from Rs.80 to Rs.100 during weekends. The entry ticket price for children (5-12 years) has been hiked  from Rs.30 to Rs.40 on weekdays and from Rs.40 to Rs.50 on weekends. Besides, the Zoo and Karanji Lake combo tickets cost Rs.100 per adult on weekdays and Rs.120 on weekends. For children, it is Rs.50 per head on weekdays and Rs.60 on weekends. It may be recalled the Zoo had hiked entry ticket prices by Rs.10 last year.

Mysuru Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that the cost of maintenance is increasing and the Zoo is getting new animals year after year, thus increasing the number of animals in the Zoo resulting in renovation of animal shelters. As importance is being given to provide excellent facilities for visitors, there is a need for more funds and hence the prices of entry tickets have been hiked, he clarified.

June 25, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching