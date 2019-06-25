Mysuru Zoo entry ticket price hiked

Weekdays from Rs.60 to Rs.80 (adults); Rs.30 to Rs.40 (children)

Weekends from Rs.80 to Rs.100 (adults); Rs.40 to Rs.50 (children)

Mysore: In a bid to collect funds to undertake various developmental works at Mysuru Zoo, the authorities have hiked the price of entry tickets from June 1 itself.

According to the revised price, the entry ticket for an adult has been raised from Rs.60 to Rs.80 on weekdays and from Rs.80 to Rs.100 during weekends. The entry ticket price for children (5-12 years) has been hiked from Rs.30 to Rs.40 on weekdays and from Rs.40 to Rs.50 on weekends. Besides, the Zoo and Karanji Lake combo tickets cost Rs.100 per adult on weekdays and Rs.120 on weekends. For children, it is Rs.50 per head on weekdays and Rs.60 on weekends. It may be recalled the Zoo had hiked entry ticket prices by Rs.10 last year.

Mysuru Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that the cost of maintenance is increasing and the Zoo is getting new animals year after year, thus increasing the number of animals in the Zoo resulting in renovation of animal shelters. As importance is being given to provide excellent facilities for visitors, there is a need for more funds and hence the prices of entry tickets have been hiked, he clarified.

