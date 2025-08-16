Mysuru Zoo’s beloved elephant Padmavathi passes away at 71

August 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Padmavathi, a 71-year-old elephant who spent half a century at the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) and was later relocated to the Chamundi Animal Conservation, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Koorgalli on the outskirts of the city, passed away on Thursday evening.

Although her health remained stable until Wednesday, she had been showing signs of age-related decline. On Thursday morning, she was found lying down and unable to rise. A veterinary team from Mysuru Zoo promptly began intensive medical care, conducting necessary tests and providing supportive treatment.

Despite their efforts, Padmavathi did not respond to the treatment and breathed her last at 5.10 pm. A post-mortem examination was conducted to determine the exact cause of death, after which the final rites were performed.

Padmavathi was a beloved figure among generations of Zoo visitors and wildlife enthusiasts.

The veterinary team providing intensive medical care to Padmavathi after she collapsed at the Chamundi Animal Conservation, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Koorgalli on Thursday.

Rescued during a khedda operation in 1973, Padmavathi was around 20 years old at the time and was given her name upon arrival. She joined the Mysuru Zoo, where she remained for 53 years, captivating visitors with her gentle presence. Padmavathi was also a mother to three elephants: Gajalakshmi (still at the Zoo, born in 1979), Komala (born in 1996), and Abhimanyu (born in 2004). Padmavathi’s long life and maternal legacy made her a unique figure in the Zoo’s history.

Recognising her need for a peaceful environment in her later years, Padmavathi was relocated four years ago to the Koorgalli facility. Away from the bustle of Zoo visitors, she spent her final years in a spacious, natural setting.

For over five decades, Padmavathi held a special place in the hearts of Zoo visitors, wildlife lovers and staff alike. Her passing has deeply saddened the Mysuru Zoo community, said the Zoo Executive Director in an official statement.