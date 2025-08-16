Rs. 390-crore drug racket bust in Mysuru:  City BJP seeks Governor’s intervention, NIA probe

August 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Unit BJP has demanded that the recent seizure of Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs. 390 crore, from a large-scale drug manufacturing unit on the Outer Ring Road near Belavatta, be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The unit was busted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP Office this morning, R. Raghu Kautilya, BJP State OBC Morcha President, said Mysuru, a city celebrated for its cultural heritage, is now gaining-notoriety for drugs.

“The drug seizure has shocked the nation. Yet, the City Police are treating it as an ordinary case, summoning small-time drug addicts for questioning and thereby diluting the seriousness of the investigation,” Raghu Kautilya said.

Raghu Kautilya alleged that apart from arresting a few addicts and booking petty cases, the Police have failed to expose the masterminds — the factory owners and key suppliers.

“Developments so far raise suspicions that this network may be thriving under political patronage and Police protection,” he charged.

“In this context, we urge the Governor to intervene and transfer the case to the NIA to uncover the powerful political forces behind Mysuru’s drug mafia,” he added, calling it the biggest mafia scandal in the city’s history.

He further said neither the State Government, District Administration, nor local authorities seem to be treating the issue with the seriousness it demands, and alleged that influential forces with high-level connections are shielding the mafia.

Questions raised on CCB: Raghu asked, “If Maharashtra Police are the ones cracking down on Mysuru’s drug mafia, what exactly is the City Crime Branch (CCB) doing — the very agency entrusted with maintaining law and order and investigating major crimes in the city?”

He further questioned what the two special teams appointed by the Police Commissioner had achieved so far in dismantling the network. “There seems to be invisible hands protecting this syndicate. Who are the powerful forces behind it? How many influential figures have been arrested? These questions continue to haunt the citizens of Mysuru,” he said.

Raghu also raised doubts over the suspension of Narasimharaja Inspector Laxmikant K. Talawar, which was revoked within hours. “Why was he suspended in the first place? Why was it revoked so quickly? What is the hidden reason behind this reversal? The Police Commissioner owes the people of Mysuru a public explanation,” he demanded.

Raghu Kautilya questioned the Police Department’s silence, asking: “Did the department have no information about drugs being supplied online through the dark web? Why are the Police failing to take proactive steps? How did Mephedrone find its way to Mysuru? Who brought it, and by what route? How far has the investigation progressed? The Police must come clean before the public.”

Mysuru City BJP Media Convenor Mahesh Raje Urs and Mysuru Unit Office Secretary S. Nandakumar were present.