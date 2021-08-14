Allot CA sites to MCC to provide infra in new layouts on ORR

August 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa has urged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to handover Civic Amenities (CA) sites on Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for providing basic amenities in new layouts on ORR.

Talking to reporters here yesterday, he said it was learnt that the MUDA was making preparations to auction CA sites on ORR. Before doing this, both MUDA and MCC must sit together to identify the sites required for providing basic amenities to new layouts and handover them accordingly.

The process of handing over the MUDA developed layouts could be taken up. Before auctioning of CA sites, some plots should be given to set up hospital, waste segregation units, sports ground, Government offices and other offices.

Bhyrappa said the MUDA auctioning of sites once in six months. There was no objection to the auctioning of CA sites for clubs and associations but some sites must be handed over to the MCC to prevent people from dumping garbage on streets.

Already, hundreds of houses have come up in 4th stage of Vijayanagar but no place has been reserved for waste segregation unit.

Such problem must not come up in other areas. In case the MUDA disagrees to his proposal, a dharna will be staged on August 18 at 11.30 am.